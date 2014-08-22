NEW DELHI Aug 22 U.S.-based economist Arvind Subramanian is poised to be named as chief economic adviser to the Indian government, the finance ministry said on Friday.

If confirmed, the appointment would bring in a second economist of international renown to a key policy post following the naming of former International Monetary Fund chief economist Raghuram Rajan as central bank chief last year. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Malini Menon)