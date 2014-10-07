NEW DELHI Oct 7 U.S.-based economist Arvind
Subramanian is unlikely to become India's chief economic adviser
after the prime minister questioned a request to appoint him, a
source said on Tuesday, a further delay to filling a position
key to writing the budget.
A senior official at the finance ministry said Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley would soon send a new list of names to
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a final decision would be taken
by the two men. The official declined to be identified.
It was not clear whether Subramanian's name would be on the
new list. The development economist worked closely with Reserve
Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan when both were at the
International Monetary Fund.
