NEW DELHI Feb 27 New estimates of India's gross domestic product (GDP) are "puzzling", Arvind Subramanian, chief economic adviser at the finance ministry, said on Friday, shortly after issuing a report based on the new numbers.

A new calculation method, unveiled by the country's statisticians last month, has made India the world's fastest-growing big economy. But other economic indicators are not as rosy as GDP data suggests. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)