US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW DELHI Feb 27 New estimates of India's gross domestic product (GDP) are "puzzling", Arvind Subramanian, chief economic adviser at the finance ministry, said on Friday, shortly after issuing a report based on the new numbers.
A new calculation method, unveiled by the country's statisticians last month, has made India the world's fastest-growing big economy. But other economic indicators are not as rosy as GDP data suggests. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)