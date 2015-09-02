BRIEF-Parabolic Drugs appoints Ashok Kumar Jindal as CFO
* Says appointed Ashok Kumar Jindal as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q295Nq) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, Sept 2 The Indian economy is still expected to grow around 8 percent in the fiscal year to March 2016, said the chief economic adviser at the finance ministry on Tuesday.
Arvind Subramanian's comments came days after economic growth slowed at a faster-than-expected pace to 7 percent in the quarter to June.
The slowdown has cast doubts on the government's growth estimate of 8-8.5 percent for the full fiscal year.
Subramanian also said inflation would be a challenge for Asia's third-largest economy going forward. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Says present term of T. Vinodkumar as chief financial officer is being extended by 2 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: