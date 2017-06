The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is pictured outside its head office in Mumbai January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

NEW DELHI The Reserve Bank of India is expected to hold off on raising rates at a policy meeting on Friday after a long period of tightening, a member of the prime minister's economic advisory team said.

The adviser, M. Govinda Rao, also said the RBI should intervene in the foreign exchange market to rein in a steep fall in the value of the rupee.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)