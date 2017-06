A man rolls electrical power lines onto a wooden wheel at a factory in the outskirts of Jammu September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

NEW DELHI India's economy is expected to grow slightly more than 7 percent in the current fiscal year that ends in March, Kaushik Basu, the finance minister's chief economic adviser, said on Tuesday.

India's GDP growth is slowing after a prolonged bout of monetary policy tightening that has seen 13 interest rate increases since March 2010, as well as sluggish investment and weak global conditions.

