India’s chief economic adviser to the finance ministry Kaushik Basu speaks during the book release “The New Oxford Companion to Economics in India” edited by Basu and Annemie Maertens, in New Delhi December 15, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

NEW DELHI India's economy is likely to grow below 6 percent in the first half of the 2012/13 fiscal year, the finance ministry's outgoing chief economic adviser Kaushik Basu told reporters on Tuesday.

Asia's third-largest economy grew at an annual 5.3 percent, its worst pace in nine years, in the last quarter of the fiscal year that ended on March 31, weighed down by a combination of policy inaction, high inflation and interest rates at home and a lingering global uncertainty.

(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)