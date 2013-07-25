Chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan speaks during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

MUMBAI Chief Economic Adviser Raghuram Rajan said all options were being considered to fund the country's record-high current account deficit.

He said policy measures were geared to stabilise a weak rupee in a way that only does "minimal damage" to growth.

Rajan called for a clear distinction between the need to steady the rupee and the way forward for the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy, in an interview to television channel CNBC-TV18.

The RBI has taken slew of measures recently in its efforts to protect the rupee by making cash conditions tighter for lenders including by lifting short-term rates.

The lead adviser to the finance ministry also said there was no intention to fix the rupee at a particular level.

The Indian rupee had hit a record low of 61.21 to the dollar on July 8.