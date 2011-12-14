NEW DELHI Dec 14 India's central bank is expected to hold off on raising rates at a policy meeting on Friday after a long period of tightening, a member of the prime minister's economic advisory team said.

The adviser, M. Govinda Rao, also said the Reserve Bank of India should intervene in the foreign exchange market to rein in a steep fall in the value of the rupee. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)