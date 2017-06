NEW DELHI Jan 5 India's headline inflation could ease to below 7 percent by March, a top economic adviser to the prime minister said on Thursday.

C.Rangarajan, chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, said economic growth in the current fiscal year could be slightly above 7 percent.

Earlier on Thursday, data showed India's food inflation turned negative in the year to Dec. 24. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)