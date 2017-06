NEW DELHI, March 12 A good industrial output print for February would mean India's economy is moving to a normal growth trajectory, the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, said on Monday.

Earlier, industrial output in January grew at its fastest pace in 7 months, powered by a surge in manufacturing including consumer non-durables, government data showed on Monday.

India's economy is forecast to expand at its slowest pace in three years in the fiscal year that ends on March 31. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury)