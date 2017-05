Chief economic adviser at India's Finance Ministry, Arvind Subramanian, speaks at the Global Business Summit in New Delhi, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI New estimates of India's gross domestic product (GDP) are "puzzling", Arvind Subramanian, chief economic adviser at the finance ministry, said on Friday, shortly after issuing a report based on the new numbers.

A new calculation method, unveiled by the country's statisticians last month, has made India the world's fastest-growing big economy. But other economic indicators are not as rosy as GDP data suggests.

