Chief economic adviser at India's Finance Ministry, Arvind Subramanian, speaks at the Global Business Summit in New Delhi, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI India's adequate food stocks would help contain inflation, even if summer monsoon rains turn out to be weak, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Tuesday.

The June-September monsoon season is vital for India as half its croplands lack irrigation, but a forecast of less rain than usual this summer due to the emergence of the El Nino has threatened farm output.

India's retail inflation in April cooled to a four-month low of 4.87 percent on slower annual increases in food costs, government data showed earlier this month.

