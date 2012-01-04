NEW DELHI Jan 4 India's economy will
likely grow faster next fiscal year than in 2011/12 because of
an improved external environment and a shift in policy focus
from containing inflation to growth, a top government adviser
said on Wednesday.
However, Chief Economic Adviser Kaushik Basu told Reuters in
an interview that public finances were expected to remain under
pressure in 2012/13.
Although the official forecast for 2012/13 is still to be
released, some private economists now expect the annual economic
growth to be below 7 percent, lower than 7-7.5 percent widely
expected to for the year to end-March 2012.
"I would forecast next year to be better than the present
one," Basu said, predicting growth in the current year of close
to 7.5 percent, a pick up the following year and a return to
"full-steam" growth of around 9 percent by 2013/14.
In December, the government slashed its full-year growth
forecast for the current fiscal year to about 7.5 percent from 9
percent amid slowing domestic and global demand.
Gross domestic product growth slowed to 6.9
percent in the quarter to end-September, its weakest pace in
more than two years. Industrial output contracted in October for
the first time in more than two years.
"The U.S. is on a slow rise. Europe is still on the brink
but if you ask me to bet, I would say, on balance it would
escape falling into another recession," he said.
"If these expectations are right, then I think India has
enough fundamental strength that we will get out of the current
slowdown and begin to move."
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and John Chalmers; editing by
Malini Menon)