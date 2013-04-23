(Adds details, quote)
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, April 23 India's worst economic
slowdown in a decade has bottomed out and growth is expected to
pick up to 6.4 percent in the current fiscal year, a top
economic adviser to the country's prime minister said on
Tuesday.
Adviser C. Rangarajan was releasing a report from the Prime
Minister's Economic Advisory Council, which he heads, on the
state of the economy in 2012/13.
"I believe we have reached the bottom, the economy will now
continue to grow at a faster rate," Rangarajan told reporters.
"The very high level of investment rate that we have even
now gives us the hope that if we take action for speedy
implementation of projects we can achieve the higher rate of
growth quickly even in the short term," he said.
Capital investment growth in Asia's third-largest economy
has slowed down to at least an eight-year low as regulatory
hurdles have stalled more than 7 trillion Indian rupees ($129.19
billion) big infrastructure projects, leaving investors wary and
frustrated.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has set up a panel known as
the cabinet committee on investment (CCI) to expedite regulatory
clearances for major projects. On Monday, the panel cleared
several energy and power projects worth billion of dollars.
The council said the government needs to do more in the
coming months to facilitate new investments, adding speedy
execution of projects coupled with normal summer rains will
usher in a broad-based economic recovery.
"We have also indicated that there are several actions that
need to be taken in order to ensure that we achieve this higher
rate of growth," Rangarajan said.
Gross domestic product probably increased 5 percent in
2012/13, the slowest pace since 2002/2003.
The panel said it expects the full-year current account
deficit, seen as the main worry for the economy, to narrow to
4.7 percent in the current financial year from 5.1 percent last
year, helped by higher exports and lower gold imports.
It forecast headline inflation of 6 percent in the current
financial year, allowing room for the central bank to persist
with monetary easing. Wholesale price-based inflation, India's
main inflation indicator, slowed to 5.96 percent in March, its
lowest level since November 2009.
($1 = 54.1850 Indian rupees)
