By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Oct 7 U.S.-based economist Arvind
Subramanian is unlikely to become India's chief economic adviser
after the prime minister questioned a request to appoint him, a
source said on Tuesday, a further delay to filling a position
key to writing the budget.
A senior official at the Finance Ministry said Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley would send a list of new names to Prime
Minister Narendra Modi and a final decision would be taken by
the two men. The official declined to be identified.
Subramanian, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for
International Economics, was informally recommended to the post
by Jaitley more than a month ago but Modi still wants to discuss
the appointment, another source had earlier told Reuters.
It was not clear whether Subramanian's name would be on the
new shortlist or why the prime minister had not accepted the
initial recommendation. Some in Modi's Hindu nationalist party
have criticized a trend of choosing Western-trained big name
economists for senior advisory positions.
Traditionally, the chief adviser is responsible for
producing the annual Economic Survey, a document on the state of
the economy that underpins the drafting of the budget, and a
mid-year economic update that is presented to parliament.
Jaitley is due to present his first full-year budget in
February.
The finance minister is recovering from infection following
gastric bypass surgery to treat a long-standing diabetic
condition. He was discharged from hospital on Monday and could
take another week before attending the office, one ministry
official said.
Two sources said he would not attend the World Bank's annual
meeting from Oct. 10-12 in Washington as previously planned, and
would be working from home for some days.
The post of chief economic adviser is a high-profile
position but has been vacant for the last year. It was last
occupied by Raghuram Rajan, a former International Monetary Fund
chief economist. Rajan was later appointed as the governor of
the central bank, a post he still holds.
Development economist Subramanian worked closely with Rajan
when both were at the International Monetary Fund.
"We are waiting for the finance minister, who will take
prime minister's approval for the new chief economic adviser,"
the source said, adding the new government could consider a
"wider pool of talent" across the country for such posts.
