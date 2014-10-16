NEW DELHI Oct 16 U.S.-based economist Arvind
Subramanian became chief economic adviser to the Indian
government on Thursday, confirming the appointment of the
development economist whose candidacy first emerged in August.
Subramanian, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for
International Economics in Washington, attended a news
conference in New Delhi at which his appointment was announced.
He is a development economist who worked closely with
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan when both were at
the International Monetary Fund.
