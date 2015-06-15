By Mayank Bhardwaj
| MATHURA, India, June 15
MATHURA, India, June 15 India's farm economy
could contract this fiscal year for the first time in over a
decade because of drought, threatening Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's drive to lift millions in the countryside out of poverty
and bolster his party's support.
Roughly half of India's farmland lacks irrigation and relies
on monsoon rain, but this year's rainfall is officially forecast
to be only 88 percent of the long-term average and, for the
first time in nearly three decades, farmers face a second
straight year of drought or drought-like conditions.
That comes on top of a crash in commodity prices,
unseasonable rain earlier this year and delayed sowing late last
year because of scanty monsoon rain.
"Farmers are already reeling under heavy losses ... and now
they don't have money to irrigate their fields or use an optimum
level of inputs like fertiliser," said Ashok Gulati, an
agricultural economist who formerly advised the government on
crop support prices.
In the last official drought in 2009/10, the agricultural
economy expanded about 1 percent.
But several private economists, including D.H. Pai
Panandiker of think tank RPG Foundation, said the challenges in
this fiscal year from April could shrink output by as much as 4
percent, which would be the first contraction since 2002/03.
Panandiker estimated that a 4 percent decline in farm
output, which accounts for about 16 percent of Asia's
third-biggest economy, could shave 0.6 to 0.7 percentage point
off the overall growth rate, all other things being equal.
Such a decline could bring the overall growth rate down
below the 7.3 percent seen in fiscal 2014/15 and push more
people in the countryside closer to penury.
The central bank is looking for 7.6 percent growth this
fiscal year, having just cut its forecast from 7.8 percent.
Monsoon rain has picked up after a delayed start but
small-scale farmers are struggling.
"My two children go to a private school, where I have to
deposit 25,000 rupees ($391) every six months," said Uday Vir
Singh, a farmer in Mathura, a semi-arid city in the northern
state of Uttar Pradesh.
"God forbid I may soon have to pull them out of school," he
said, sitting under a tree where farmers had gathered to protest
at delays in getting compensation for recent crop damage.
COUNTRYSIDE CRISIS
Rural distress is bad news for the ruling Bharatiya Janata
Party, which wants to win elections in agrarian states such as
Bihar and West Bengal that go to the polls over the coming year.
A good showing there is crucial to Modi's efforts to take
control of the federal parliament's upper house, most of whose
members are indirectly elected by state legislatures. Modi's
lack of a majority in that house has stalled reforms such as
making it easier for companies to acquire land.
Officials in the finance and farm ministries concede there
is some cause for concern but say they have contingency plans.
They are ready to distribute late-sown, high-yielding seed
varieties, provide interest-free loans and sell subsidised
diesel to farmers for irrigation. They review their plans every
week.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said that rain is likely
to be deficient in areas with good irrigation, mitigating the
problem to some extent, and that sectors such as manufacturing
could offset farm losses.
Economist Gulati was sceptical.
"Slower agriculture growth or any contraction there could
impede overall economic growth despite any robust rise in
services or manufacturing," he said.
Either way, economists said rural distress would not help
Modi's efforts to raise nearly 500 million people in the
countryside out of poverty.
Each percentage point growth in agriculture is two to three
times more effective in reducing poverty than a similar rise in
non-farm sectors, Gulati said.
(Editing by Krishna N. Das and Alan Raybould)