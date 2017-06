NEW DELHI India's economic growth could get stuck at 5-5.5 percent if a policy logjam continues, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, deputy chairman of the planning commission, said on Thursday.

India's GDP growth has languished below 6 percent for three straight quarters, a far cry from the near-double-digit pace of expansion before the 2008 global financial downturn.

Economic growth for financial year 2012/13 ending in March is expected to be 5.7-5.9 percent, the country's slowest since 2002/03.

