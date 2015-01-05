Global Economy Weekahead - Moment of truth for the euro as France votes
LONDON The fate of the European Union and the euro could hang on the outcome of Sunday's French presidential election.
NEW DELHI Economist Arvind Panagariya has been appointed to run Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Policy Commission, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday.
The new commission was set up to modernise economic strategy after decades of Soviet-style central planning.
Economist Bibek Debroy along with former secretary of defence research and development V.K. Saraswat were named as the other full-time members of the commission, also called the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI).
YOKOHAMA, Japan Finance leaders of Japan, China and South Korea agreed to resist all forms of protectionism in a trilateral meeting on Friday, taking a stronger stand than G20 major economies against the protectionist policies advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump.