NEW DELHI Jan 5 Economist Arvind Panagariya has been appointed to run Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Policy Commission, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday.

The new commission was set up to modernise economic strategy after decades of Soviet-style central planning.

Economist Bibek Debroy along with former secretary of defence research and development V.K. Saraswat were named as the other full-time members of the commission, also called the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI). (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Douglas Busvine)