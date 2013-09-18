NEW DELHI, Sept 18 India's finance ministry on
Wednesday ordered small-bore austerity measures including a ban
on holding meetings at five star hotels and creation of new
posts in federal departments, at a time when government revenue
growth has slowed down.
"Such measures are intended at promoting fiscal discipline,
without restricting the operational efficiency of the
government," a finance ministry statement said.
The austerity measures will include a 10 percent cut in
non-plan expenditure, mainly the recurring spending of the
government. That will exclude interest payment, repayment of
debt, defense budget, salaries and the pension bill, the
statement said.
It was not immediately clear how much the government would
save through such measures, although the savings are not
expected to be significant.
Last year, the government had announced similar austerity
measures some months before the finance minister imposed
wide-ranging spending cuts to meet a tough fiscal deficit
target.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar, editing by Anurag Kotoky)