MUMBAI Nov 8 Indian banks need to strengthen
monitoring of bad loans and also raise capital for the
implementation of Basel III guidelines, the central bank said in
a report released on Thursday.
Indian banks' net bad loans as a percentage of their
advances rose to 1.4 percent in the year ended March 2012, from
1.1 percent in the year-earlier period, with state-run banks
posting higher defaults as compared to their private peers, the
report said.
"The slippage ratio of the banking system, which showed a
declining trend during 2005-08, increased during 2008-12," the
Reserve Bank of India said in its annual report on 'Trend and
Progress of Banking in India in 2011-12'.
The RBI, in its quarterly review of the monetary policy last
month, expressed concern over the significant rise in bad loans
and cited lack of transparency in information sharing as a major
reason for the defaults.
Further, in the trend and progress report, the central bank
said banks will need to raise more capital for meeting higher
capital standards, stricter liquidity and leverage ratios and
adopt a more cautious approach to risk under Basel III rules.
The RBI estimates that banks will need 1.4-1.5 trillion
rupees ($25.7-27.6 billion) of common equity to comply with
Basel III norms.
($1=54.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury;
Editing by Sunil Nair)