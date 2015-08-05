BRIEF-India's Mangal Credit & Fincorp recommends dividend of 0.25 rupees/share
* Recommended dividend of 0.25 rupees per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qzPNjx) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Aug 5 India's state-run banks will raise 1.10 trillion rupees ($17.26 billion) from market in next few years to meet their funding requirements, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told lawmakers in parliament on Wednesday.
The finance ministry estimates debt-laden banks will need capital infusion of about $28 billion over four years. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Futures down: Dow 20 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 2.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)