NEW DELHI Aug 5 India's state-run banks will raise 1.10 trillion rupees ($17.26 billion) from market in next few years to meet their funding requirements, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told lawmakers in parliament on Wednesday.

The finance ministry estimates debt-laden banks will need capital infusion of about $28 billion over four years. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)