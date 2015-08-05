Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks during a conference on the ''Regulatory Framework for International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India'' at Gandhinagar in Gujarat April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India's state-run banks will raise 1.10 trillion rupees ($17.26 billion) from market in next few years to meet their funding requirements, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told lawmakers in parliament on Wednesday.

The finance ministry estimates debt-laden banks will need capital infusion of about $28 billion over four years.

