March industrial output up 2.7 percent
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
NEW DELHI India's state-run banks will raise 1.10 trillion rupees ($17.26 billion) from market in next few years to meet their funding requirements, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told lawmakers in parliament on Wednesday.
The finance ministry estimates debt-laden banks will need capital infusion of about $28 billion over four years.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
MUMBAI India's annual consumer price inflation eased to a lower-than-expected 2.99 percent in April, helped by smaller rises in food prices, government data showed on Friday.