PUNE, India Jan 3 Indian lenders have suggested
reducing government's holding in state-run banks to below 51
percent, the finance ministry said on Saturday after a two-day
banking retreat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration last year
approved a plan to pare the government's stake in state lenders
to up to 52 percent to help them meet their capital needs.
The state-run banks recorded the highest level of stressed
loans at 12.9 percent of their total advances in September last
year, while the same ratio for private sector banks was at 4.4
percent, according to central bank data.
India's top bankers had gathered in Pune to discuss
long-pending reforms vital to improving the health of ailing
public sector banks in Asia's third-largest economy.
Financial Services Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said the
government will "positively" look at the recommendations by
bankers.
