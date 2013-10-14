NEW DELHI Oct 14 The Indian government will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) of bonds on Oct. 18, it said in a statement on Monday.

The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 7.28 percent 2019 bonds and 70 billion rupees of 7.16 percent 2023 bonds.

It will also sell 20 billion rupees each of 8.32 percent 2032 bonds and 8.30 percent 2042 bonds, the statement added.

($1 = 61.1350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)