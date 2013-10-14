US STOCKS-Wall St posts sharp gains, fueled by strong consumer data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.73 pct, S&P 0.73 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
NEW DELHI Oct 14 The Indian government will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) of bonds on Oct. 18, it said in a statement on Monday.
The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 7.28 percent 2019 bonds and 70 billion rupees of 7.16 percent 2023 bonds.
It will also sell 20 billion rupees each of 8.32 percent 2032 bonds and 8.30 percent 2042 bonds, the statement added.
($1 = 61.1350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.73 pct, S&P 0.73 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks posted sharp gains on Tuesday, with financial and energy shares surging, as data showed U.S. consumer confidence at a more than 16-year high.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)