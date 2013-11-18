MUMBAI Nov 18 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.37 billion) of bonds on Nov. 22, including a new issue of 10-year paper, it said in a statement on Monday.

The RBI will sell 70 billion rupees of new bonds maturing in 2023 along with 30 billion rupees of 7.28 percent 2019 bonds.

It will also sell 20 billion rupees of 8.32 percent 2032 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.30 percent 2042 bonds. ($1 = 63.2600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)