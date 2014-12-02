An employee poses with the bundles of Indian rupee notes inside a bank in Agartala August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India is open to raising limits for foreign investment in debt, but any hikes would depend on the market's ability to absorb those flows, governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors have invested around $24.47 billion in Indian debt markets so far this year, and have almost exhausted the limits for government bonds.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Writing by Gaurav Pai; Editing by Sunil Nair)