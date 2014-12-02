Wipro posts small rise in quarterly profit; outlook muted
MUMBAI India's No.3 software services firm Wipro Ltd reported a small rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by revenue growth from financial solutions and healthcare customers.
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India is open to raising limits for foreign investment in debt, but any hikes would depend on the market's ability to absorb those flows, governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday.
Foreign portfolio investors have invested around $24.47 billion in Indian debt markets so far this year, and have almost exhausted the limits for government bonds.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Writing by Gaurav Pai; Editing by Sunil Nair)
PARIS Boeing is nearing a decision to launch a larger version of its 737 workhorse jet within two months to counter strong sales of the Airbus A321neo, after a breakthrough on the design for one of its parts, industry sources said.