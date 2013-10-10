By Manoj Kumar and Saikat Chatterjee
NEW DELHI/HONG KONG Oct 10 India is talking
with JP Morgan and others to gain entry to benchmark indexes for
emerging market debt in hopes of attracting billions of dollars
in investment and may ease some restrictions on foreign inflows
in order to do so, sources said.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and other officials plan to
meet next week in the United States with big fund managers that
track such indexes including Pimco, Capital International and
Standard Life, one of the sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
To qualify for entry into the widely-followed JP Morgan
Government Bond Index - Emerging Markets, India needs to ease
rules on registration, documentation, due diligence rules for
the entry of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in the
Indian debt market, besides allowing them to invest more in the
govt debt, two sources said.
The sources declined to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
A finance ministry spokesman declined to comment.
With a wide current account gap and a weakened rupee
, India wants to attract some of the billions of dollars
managed passively by tracking global indexes. However, Indian
restrictions limit foreign investment in onshore debt, which
exclude it from indexes managed by JP Morgan and others.
India has been taking steps to ease investment rules but is
also skittish about fully removing limits given worries about
the volatility of global flows. Its credit rating also stands
just one notch above junk status, although a downgrade would not
disqualify it from an emerging market index.
Inclusion in popular government bond indexes could attract
$20 billion-$40 billion in additional flows into India over a
year, Standard Chartered Bank wrote in a report last month.
