By Manoj Kumar and Saikat Chatterjee
NEW DELHI/HONG KONG Oct 10 India is talking
with JP Morgan and others to gain entry to benchmark indexes for
emerging market debt in hopes of attracting billions of dollars
in investment and may ease some restrictions on foreign inflows
in order to do so, sources said.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and other officials plan to
meet next week in the United States with big fund managers that
track such indexes including Pimco, Capital International and
Standard Life, one of the sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
To qualify for entry into the widely-followed JP Morgan
Government Bond Index - Emerging Markets, India needs to ease
rules on registration, documentation, due diligence rules for
the entry of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in the
Indian debt market, besides allowing them to invest more in the
government debt, two sources said.
The sources declined to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
A finance ministry spokesman declined to comment.
With a wide current account gap and a weakened rupee
, India wants to attract some of the billions of dollars
managed passively by tracking global indexes. However, Indian
restrictions limit foreign investment in onshore debt, which
exclude it from indexes managed by JP Morgan and others.
India has been taking steps to ease investment rules but is
also skittish about fully removing limits given worries about
the volatility of global flows. Its credit rating also stands
just one notch above junk status, although a downgrade would not
disqualify it from an emerging market index.
Inclusion in popular government bond indexes could attract
$20 billion-$40 billion in additional flows into India over a
year, Standard Chartered Bank wrote in a report last month.
"This is kind of opening up the debt market completely, with
all the good and bad that comes with it," said Dilip
Parameswaran, head of Asia Credit Advisors, an independent
fixed-income consultancy in Hong Kong.
"It won't solve its balance of payments problems immediately
as both the government and the index providers need to finalise
details and following which investors will have to readjust
their portfolios," he said.
Indian government bonds and the rupee gained after the
Reuters report, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield
falling 4 bps on the day to 8.42 percent.
The rupee rose to close at 61.39/40 per dollar on Thursday,
strengthening from around 61.95 before the report.
MODIFYING RULES
In seeking index inclusion, India may modify rules to allow
foreign institutions to invest more in government debt, now
capped at $30 billion.
While India doesn't want to do away with caps entirely, it
is considering further loosening rules that allow higher limits
once investors reach 80 percent of the cap, one of the sources
said.
Another source with a bank said Indian officials approached
banks seeking feedback on what New Delhi can do to include its
government bonds in indexes. While talks have shown progress, a
final decision on timing and India's index weight is at least a
couple of months away, the source said.
One obstacle to index inclusion is India's withholding tax
on foreign investment in government debt.
Earlier this year India reduced withholding tax of as much
as 20 percent on coupon payments to 5 percent. India argues that
the effective rate is zero for the majority of investors covered
under bilateral tax treaties with countries such as the United
States and Singapore.
India last month eased rules to allow foreign institutions
to invest in government bonds on an "on tap" basis, or without
first requiring the purchase of debt limits. It is also in the
process of easing registration and due diligence rules for
foreign investors to buy government debt, one of the sources
said.
India's preference is to get into the JPMorgan index, one of
the sources said, but authorities are also in touch with other
index operators such as Barclays and Citi, sources said.
JP Morgan, Barclays and Citi declined to comment.
One of the sources said India hopes to reach an agreement
with JPMorgan by the end of November.
Some $250 billion in global funds is invested tracking JP
Morgan's Government Bond Index - Emerging Markets - Global
Diversified, Standard Chartered Bank said.
Foreign holdings in Asian bond markets have swelled to
record highs in recent months, reaching as high as 35 percent of
outstanding debt in Indonesia, but in India foreign holdings
account for just 4 percent, according to BNP Paribas.
