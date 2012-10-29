NEW DELHI Oct 29 India will take a call on the need for any additional borrowing for the fiscal year 2013 in January or February, Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram said on Monday.

In March 2012, the government had pencilled in gross market borrowing of 5.7 trillion rupees through bonds for the 2012/13 fiscal year to help bridge its fiscal deficit that was originally aimed to be 5.1 percent of the GDP.

However, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday that the government is targeting a fiscal deficit of 5.3 percent of GDP for the current fiscal year. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)