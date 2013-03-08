NEW DELHI, March 8 India's fiscal deficit for the current fiscal year ending on March 31, 2013, will not be altered by any extra borrowing, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Friday.

In his budget speech last week, Chidambaram had said that the country's fiscal deficit for 2012/13 is expected at 5.2 percent of the gross domestic product. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)