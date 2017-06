NEW DELHI The government will finalise its market borrowing calendar for April-September on March 18 in consultation with RBI officials, two finance ministry officials said.

The meeting was scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Traditionally, details of the borrowing have come on the same day as the meeting.

The government plans to borrow a gross 5.79 trillion rupees in the new fiscal year that begins on April 1.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Rafael Nam)