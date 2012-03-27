NEW DELHI, March 27 India will borrow a gross 3.70 trillion rupees ($72.98 billion) in the first half of the fiscal year that begins on April 1, Economic Affairs Secretary R. Gopalan said on Tuesday, which is 65 percent of the full-year target.

Traders largely expected borrowing for the period to be in the range of 3.6 trillion to 3.8 trillion rupees.

Earlier this month, New Delhi announced a gross market borrowing of 5.7 trillion rupees ($112.43 billion) for the 2012/13 fiscal year, higher than an expected 5.3 trillion rupees, to help bridge its fiscal deficit that is forecast to be 5.1 percent of the GDP.

($1=50.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)