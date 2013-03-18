NEW DELHI, March 18 India will borrow a gross 3.49 trillion rupees ($64.39 billion) in the first half of the new fiscal year that begins on April 1, which is 58 percent of the full-year target, Arvind Mayaram, economic affairs secretary, said on Monday.

Traders largely expected the borrowing to be 60-65 percent of the full-year target, which has been the trend in recent years.

The government plans to borrow a gross 5.79 trillion rupees in 2013/14, excluding the 500 billion rupees of bonds it will sell to fund a buy back.

New Delhi will issue inflation-indexed bonds in the April-September period, Mayaram said.

