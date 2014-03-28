NEW DELHI, March 28 India will borrow a gross 3.68 trillion rupees ($61.11 billion) in the first half of the fiscal year that begins on April 1, which is 61.6 percent of the full-year target, Arvind Mayaram, economic affairs secretary said on Friday.

In February, the government had budgeted to borrow 5.97 trillion rupees via bond sales from markets in the fiscal 2014/15 year.

($1 = 60.2150 Indian rupees)