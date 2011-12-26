(Adds quote, details)

By Rajesh Kumar Singh

NEW DELHI Dec 27 The Indian government's decision to sell l50 billion rupees ($2.85 billion) of bonds on Dec. 30 in an unscheduled auction will not increase its overall market borrowing for the second half of this fiscal year, a senior government official with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The official, who declined to be named, said the government is still to decide whether to announce additional market borrowing in the second half of the fiscal year that ends in March 2012.

New Delhi on Monday said it will sell l50 billion rupees of bonds on Dec. 30 in an unscheduled auction to partially offset a 40 billion rupee auction cancelled last month and to fund an "emerging cash requirement".

"This is part of H2 borrowing. This doesn't change the overall borrowing figure," the official said late on Monday.

"We have not yet taken any decision on additional borrowing," the official said.

Weak tax revenue receipts amid slowing economic growth have sparked concerns that the federal fiscal deficit could miss the budgeted target and reach 5.5 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year, forcing the government to borrow 353 billion rupees more from the market, a Reuters poll last month found.

Worries over India's public finances pushed up the federal 10-year bond yield on Monday to more than a one-week high of 8.50 percent, a level last seen on Dec. 16, before ending at 8.49 percent. It had closed at 8.37 percent on Friday.

"We won't look at the bond yields to decide on borrowing. If we have a requirement, we will borrow," the official said.

In the first seven months of the fiscal year, New Delhi's net tax revenue grew just 7.3 percent from a year earlier against a budgeted rise of about 18 percent for the full year. Expenditure during the seven months rose about 10 percent, well above the 3.4 percent rise pencilled in.

"This is a bad year. Quite clearly tax revenue is under stress," the official said.

Dealers have said the 10-year bond yield could climb as high as 8.55 percent if an additional borrowing announcement is made, although some of that expectation has already been priced in.

Bond yields jumped to near two-month highs in late September when the government announced higher-then-expected borrowing for the second half of the fiscal year ending in March.

(US$1= 52.7 rupees) (Editing by Tony Munroe)