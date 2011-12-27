(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI Dec 27 The Indian government's
decision to sell l50 billion rupees ($2.85 billion) of bonds on
Dec. 30 in an unscheduled auction will not increase its overall
market borrowing for the second half of this fiscal year, a
senior government official with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters on Monday.
The official, who declined to be named, said the government
is still to decide whether to announce additional market
borrowing in the second half of the fiscal year that ends in
March 2012.
New Delhi on Monday said it will sell l50 billion rupees of
bonds on Dec. 30 in an unscheduled auction to partially offset a
40 billion rupee auction cancelled last month and to fund an
"emerging cash requirement".
"This is part of H2 borrowing. This doesn't change the
overall borrowing figure," the official said late on Monday.
"We have not yet taken any decision on additional
borrowing," the official said.
Weak tax revenue receipts amid slowing economic growth have
sparked concerns that the federal fiscal deficit could miss the
budgeted target and reach 5.5 percent of GDP in the current
fiscal year, forcing the government to borrow 353 billion rupees
more from the market, a Reuters poll last month
found.
Worries over India's public finances pushed up the federal
10-year bond yield on Monday to more than a
one-week high of 8.50 percent, a level last seen on Dec. 16,
before ending at 8.49 percent. It had closed at 8.37 percent on
Friday.
"We won't look at the bond yields to decide on borrowing. If
we have a requirement, we will borrow," the official said.
In the first seven months of the fiscal year, New Delhi's
net tax revenue grew just 7.3 percent from a year earlier
against a budgeted rise of about 18 percent for the full year.
Expenditure during the seven months rose about 10 percent, well
above the 3.4 percent rise pencilled in.
"This is a bad year. Quite clearly tax revenue is under
stress," the official said.
Dealers have said the 10-year bond yield could climb as high
as 8.55 percent if an additional borrowing announcement is made,
although some of that expectation has already been priced in.
Bond yields jumped to near two-month highs in late September
when the government announced higher-then-expected borrowing for
the second half of the fiscal year ending in March.
(US$1= 52.7 rupees)
(Editing by Tony Munroe)