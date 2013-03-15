NEW DELHI, March 15 The Indian government will finalise its market borrowing calendar for April-September on March 18 in consultation with central bank officials, two finance ministry officials said.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. India time (0930 GMT). Traditionally, details of the borrowing have come on the same day as the meeting.

The government plans to borrow a gross 5.79 trillion rupees ($106.61 billion) in the new fiscal year that begins on April 1. ($1 = 54.3100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Rafael Nam)