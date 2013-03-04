NEW DELHI, March 4 Indian government's net borrowings in 2013/14 will be up by only 50 billion rupees to 4.84 trillion rupees ($88.15 billion), the slowest rise in recent years, P Chidambaram, Finance Minister said during an appearance on Google Hangout on Monday.

His comments sought to clarify some confusion about India's borrowing numbers given in the budget unveiled last week.

($1 = 54.9050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)