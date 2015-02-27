NEW DELHI Feb 27 India can increase public investments and still hit its borrowing targets, a finance ministry report said on Friday, in an indication that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will stick to debt targets in his maiden full-year budget on Saturday.

The government should meet its medium-term target of lowering the fiscal deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product, the economic report said.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)