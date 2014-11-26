(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE Nov 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Global
disinflation has finally caught up with India's high-cost
economy. Rapidly easing price pressures are creating room for
the Reserve Bank to follow its counterpart in Beijing and start
cutting interest rates. Monetary easing would carry very few
risks now, and offer several large benefits.
The Chinese central bank surprised investors on Nov. 21 by
cutting one-year lending rates by 40 basis points to 5.6
percent, and by lowering the deposit rate by 25 basis points to
2.75 percent. China's first reduction in borrowing costs since
2012 was an attempt to ward off deflation. Sliding producer
prices are pushing up the real, or inflation-adjusted, value of
China's alarmingly large corporate debt burden. Lower rates will
give borrowers some relief.
Nevertheless, reducing borrowing costs is a gamble for the
People's Republic, which is already suffering from significant
overcapacity in industries like property and steel. A fresh
credit binge could store up trouble for the future by making
eventual corporate deleveraging much worse.
India doesn't face quite the same danger. The country is
short of investment in everything from coal and power to roads
and housing. And if China has too much debt, India has too
little. Total credit in the private non-financial sector was the
equivalent of about 50 percent of GDP in March this year,
compared with 175 percent in China. Consequently, the Indian
economy is burdened by severe capacity constraints, which make
it vulnerable to high inflation and large trade deficits.
One such period of double-digit inflation has only recently
ended. Consumer prices in India are now rising at a subdued 5.5
percent pace, well within the central bank's 6 percent target
for January 2016. Even then, most bankers and economists believe
Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan will wait until at least
the second quarter of 2015 before he lowers the benchmark repo
rate, currently at 8 percent. But that timetable may need to be
brought forward for a number of reasons.
For one, the exchange rates of commodity-producing countries
like Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Canada and Chile are
still weakening. And these are usually a reliable predictor of
commodity prices, which are down 20 percent since end-June. The
carnage may be far from over.
India might witness even faster disinflation if Iran and
global powers manage to thrash out a much-awaited nuclear
agreement by the new deadline of July 1. Any deal to end
sanctions against Iran's oil exports could prompt global energy
prices to extend their slide. That would help oil-importing
economies like India keep their fuel costs down.
Meanwhile, both the Indian government and the private sector
badly want the RBI to lower borrowing costs. And their demand is
hardly unreasonable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking
investment from around the world. He wants to turn the country
into a manufacturing hub. Yet, industrial production is reviving
at a frustratingly slow pace, credit demand is faltering and tax
collections are weak.
High borrowing costs are not the main reason why investment
in factories, machines and other fixed assets has all but dried
up. A far bigger culprit is the steady deterioration in the
country's business climate that occurred under the previous
government.
But all that is in the past. From here on, sacrificing
output unnecessarily in the absence of price pressures will do
nothing to burnish Rajan's already-strong credentials as an
inflation hawk. Nor will it help Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
realize his target of reducing the fiscal deficit by boosting
GDP growth and tax revenue. As the euro zone's experience shows,
fiscal rectitude is counterproductive in an economy mired in a
prolonged slump.
It's unlikely that lower interest rates would cause a
destabilizing capital flight. During the "taper scare" of
mid-2013, India was running a very high trade deficit. Investors
suddenly baulked at financing it, causing the overvalued rupee
to stumble and forcing the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates
to stem capital outflows.
Since then, though, India's current-account deficit has
narrowed remarkably, and the rupee is no longer overvalued.
Besides, with global disinflation rearing its head, the prospect
of an early end to the cheap money era in rich nations - and an
abrupt increase in their cost of capital - has receded. For
India, losing access to dollar financing is a far smaller worry
now than in the summer of last year.
The risk of upsetting domestic savers is perhaps the only
reason why the RBI may hesitate to cut rates. Households'
one-year-ahead inflation expectations are still stuck in double
digits, according to the central bank's surveys. While those
expectations could turn out to be unduly pessimistic, they could
nonetheless determine savers' behaviour in the short term.
That would be worrisome for the monetary authority. Deposit
growth in the banking system, which has collapsed in recent
years because of high inflation, is languishing at a four-decade
low. If savers end up viewing a rate cut as a breach of the
central bank's commitment to lower inflation, they might once
again rush to preserve their wealth in gold. That could scuttle
a revival in productive investment.
But this gloomy prognosis doesn't square with improving
investor sentiment. The benchmark Nifty equity index has risen
36 percent so far this year, and could receive a further boost
once the RBI starts easing rates. Higher equity prices will, in
turn, allow the government to speed up asset sales. Fiscal
consolidation will get a boost.
The next monetary policy announcement is due on Dec. 2. A
symbolic rate cut would carry little danger of the RBI losing
the plot on inflation or financial stability. But coming close
on the heels of the easing move in China, it will whet investor
appetite for deeper reductions. While its northern neighbour
needs to keep existing debtors afloat, India needs new borrowers
to start queuing up for loans. The challenges may be starkly
different, but the solution is now the same for both.
