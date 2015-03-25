(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
SINGAPORE, March 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's fear
of the Fed has receded. In its place is a renewed quest to
achieve faster growth by cutting interest rates.
A revolt by foreign investors during the 2013 taper scare
forced Indian authorities to sacrifice output in order to
preserve financial stability. Now the squeeze is easing. Two
unscheduled rate cuts this year by Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan are evidence of the change in strategy.
There are four compelling reasons to believe that the hunt for
growth is only going to get busier in the months ahead.
First, the Federal Reserve is sounding more dovish than just
a few months ago. The risk that the U.S. central bank will raise
interest rates sharply, and lure capital from emerging markets
in the process, is waning. Some developing nations, especially
those that rely on selling commodities, could still run into
trouble. But if Narendra Modi government's push to invest in new
roads, railways and other infrastructure gathers momentum, India
is more likely to face the opposite problem of too much capital
wanting to come into the country.
That's the second reason Rajan can be more unambiguously
pro-growth: Investors are paying attention to India's improving
financial health scores. A once-wide trade deficit has all but
disappeared and the rupee has become more competitive against
other currencies in inflation-adjusted terms. Local savers are
no longer being punished for keeping their money in the bank.
The threat of a mass exodus of savings into unproductive assets
like gold is now much lower.
Graphic: India's "Fear of Fed" indicators: link.reuters.com/mud44w
The third reason for resuming the quest for growth is that
it could enhance financial stability. The real cost of borrowing
in rupees has shot up in the last two years. Many Indian
companies have escaped the squeeze by borrowing in dollars,
exposing themselves to the menace of a rising U.S. currency. If
money becomes cheaper locally, corporate borrowers will have an
incentive to avoid taking such risks.
Finally, the economy requires stimulus. Few believe the
recently revised official statistics, which show a miraculous
jump in GDP growth this financial year to 7.4 percent, from 5.1
percent two years ago. By contrast, corporate earnings and
sentiment suggest that India is performing below its potential.
The global economy is too weak to offer much help. Consumers
and companies in rich countries are skimping on prices they pay
to suppliers in developing economies while not demanding extra
quantities. Not only does that put a limit on Indian exports, it
also shows the danger of allowing local companies to take on
more dollar-denominated debt. They may not be able to earn
enough hard-currency revenue to repay their obligations.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley can support growth by
investing in infrastructure. But he has already delayed a
planned reduction in the federal budget deficit by one year, and
cannot postpone fiscal correction indefinitely. Regional
governments could step up their own expenditure. They will now
get a bigger share of tax resources, plus a large bounty from
the ongoing auction of coalmines to power and metal producers.
Even then, however, a pro-growth fiscal policy would take time
to unfold.
By contrast, Rajan has the room to maneouvre now. Inflation
is subdued thanks to cheap global oil prices and a
government-engineered squeeze in rural wages. It's true that
unseasonal rainfall has raised the prospect of crop damage,
potentially pushing up the inflation rate of 5.4 percent. But
managing food prices is primarily the responsibility of the
government, which has a dominant role across the subsidy-ridden
supply chain.
Apart from slaying inflation that arises from supply
shortages, there is much else that the government can do to
reduce the country's high cost of capital. For instance, India
has finally managed to pass legislation that would give foreign
insurance companies a bigger stake in their local joint
ventures. Letting the insurance industry expand by tapping
global capital is a long-delayed reform. The recent federal
budget has also promised to allow low-wage workers to opt out of
the inefficient state-backed provident fund and take their
savings to private pension providers. The small pool of
long-term financial savings will eventually grow, bringing down
the cost of borrowing in the long term.
But Rajan doesn't have the luxury of time. Monetary
transmission is excruciatingly slow in India. It takes 32 months
for 80 percent of any change in Indian policy rates to get
partially passed on to non-bank borrowers, according to a recent
study by International Monetary Fund researchers.
This time, the lag might be even longer. Public sector
banks, which dominate lending, would rather hoard the benefits
of cheaper interbank borrowing costs so that they can write down
bad debt. It's up to the government to recapitalise state-run
banks and then privatise some of them.
Making borrowing and lending more competitive will take
years. But if the Reserve Bank doesn't cut policy rates more
aggressively now, the economy would get little out of monetary
stimulus. The Indian central bank governor has questioned the
desirability of keeping rates in advanced nations too low for
too long. However, Rajan can't make a dovish Fed change its
mind, or stop the Bank of Japan from printing yen more
furiously. Quantitative easing by the European Central Bank is
already underway. Rajan's remit is to do the best he can to
insulate India from the risks of global easy money without
paying too high an insurance premium.
Shying away from cutting interest rates further would only
extend a "scorched earth" policy of growth sacrifice that India
had to follow in 2013 because it had run out of options. Now
that financial stability is more assured, a pro-growth strategy
has again emerged as the better alternative. The Fed's interest
rate increases, when they do begin, might force India to halt
its growth expedition. Right now, though, there is no reason to
call it off.
