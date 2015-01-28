(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
SINGAPORE Jan 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The states of
India deserve a break. They have been living under harsh budget
constraints that New Delhi has seldom accepted for itself. The
upcoming budget gives Finance Minister Arun Jaitley a chance to
let states boost spending even as the federal government turns
more austere. This rebalancing is required to lift languishing
growth. It is also a wise political move.
Many of India's 29 states are large emerging markets in
themselves: Uttar Pradesh has more people than Brazil;
Maharashtra is as populous as Mexico. The Indian constitution is
effectively federal. In theory, the states are supposed to have
considerable sway over their economic destiny.
Yet they have been forced to stand still. The states'
combined development expenditure budget last year was a little
over 10 percent of GDP. This is almost unchanged from early
1990s, when India had just begun opening its economy. Today,
about half of this inadequate spending is paid for by the
federal government, which gives the states their share of
central taxes as well as grants and loans. But federal support
has only just climbed back to this level after a sharp decline
in the late 1990s.
The states' own revenue sources, meanwhile, are limited. The
constitution doesn't allow them to tax non-farm income, so they
charge levies on transactions and consumption. Different levels
of state taxation - for instance on petroleum products - prevent
India from becoming an efficient single market. Now that the
federal government is about to change the constitution and take
away the states' right to tax most consumption, Jaitley needs to
ensure that sub-national governments don't skimp further on
useful spending.
Already, the states are earmarking less than half as much
money to public health as they spend on servicing debt.
Expenditure on transport and communication is a similar fraction
of pension payments. Such has been the resource crunch that -
with the exception of the mini-state of Delhi - state
governments have been forced to turn to private capital to build
suburban railway networks. The experience hasn't been great. Ten
years after Maharashtra approved a plan for Mumbai metro rail,
Reliance Infrastructure, controlled by tycoon Anil
Ambani, has walked away from the second phase of the project.
Now Maharashtra will build the rest of the line on its own. The
original concessionaire for Hyderabad's metro network had to be
booted out after a corruption scandal.
State governments should have built critical urban
infrastructure out of their own resources with some assistance
from the federal government. Though some didn't have the
foresight, most don't have the money. Blame it on the fiscal
heavy lifting that New Delhi forced upon them after a massive
increase in civil servant wages in the late 1990s threatened
their finances. The states have stuck to the script. After
excluding loans, the gap between what they spend and what they
earn has been below 1 percent of national GDP in nine out of the
last 10 years. The only exception to this belt-tightening was
the aftermath of the global financial crisis. Over the same
period, New Delhi has been almost three times as profligate.
India's mini-currency crisis in 2013 came as a wake-up call.
Since then, the federal government's focus has been on curbing
the deficit. But despite falling oil prices, and a welcome
reduction in fuel subsidies, austerity is proving quite tough to
execute. That's because the economy is sluggish: industrial
production is stagnant and tax collections tepid. Even then, the
Reserve Bank of India, which cut interest rates this month, has
made it quite plain that further monetary easing depends on
fiscal consolidation. The ongoing disinflation gives the central
bank the perfect opportunity to slash borrowing costs and revive
private investment.
With RBI pushing the growth levers, Jaitley can aim for
bolder reductions in the federal deficit. At the same time,
however, he should relax the budget constraints on the states.
Economists at the central bank have shown that a dollar of
public spending produces three times as much output if it is
spent by the states rather than the central government. The
economic rationale for moving more spending decisions to
sub-national governments is clear.
There would be political benefits, too. Prime Minister
Narendra Modi has addressed a long-standing demand of the state
governments by scrapping India's socialist-era Planning
Commission, an extra-constitutional body whose bureaucrats
controlled the flow of funds to state governments.
The "genuine and continuing partnership of states" that Modi
has promised in replacing the commission with a National
Institution for Transforming India has yet to be tested. But if
the state chief ministers have more money to create new
private-sector jobs by boosting infrastructure and government
services, then the more savvy spenders will become more
electable. The quality of politics will improve.
The fiscal challenge for Indian states is the opposite of
China's. Chinese local governments saw their revenue - mainly
from land sales - grow by an average 24 percent a year between
2009 and 2013. That gave the provincial authorities resources to
build bridges to nowhere. Deutsche Bank analysts are now
predicting a "fiscal slide" as land prices fall and local
government revenues shrink by 2 percent this year. GDP growth
could take a hit.
By contrast, the Indian states' aggregate debt-to-output
ratio is under control at slightly above 20 percent. The central
government has borrowed the equivalent of 50 percent of GDP.
Jaitley doesn't need to push the Indian states to live as
recklessly as their Chinese counterparts; but he can give them
bigger spending clout, backed by a more liberal sharing of tax
resources. The sub-national governments would still be expected
to run balanced budgets, but the budgets would be bigger. Once
the fiscal squeeze on the Indian states ends, the national
economy would be able to stretch itself.
