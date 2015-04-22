(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Indian states
are preparing for a $30 billion tax windfall this fiscal year.
It's an unexpectedly generous bounty from New Delhi, and not
many of the 29 sub-national governments know exactly how to
spend the funds. Eventually, though, a healthy cheque-writing
contest will begin, giving a durable boost to the broader
economy.
The states' collective share of taxes collected by the
federal Indian government has gone up to 42 percent starting
this month, according to a new formula for fiscal transfer.
Previously it was 32 percent. The difference works out to 1.9
trillion rupees ($30 billion) this fiscal year alone. In
addition, municipalities and villages will get $45 billion more
from New Delhi over five years.
The net gain is smaller. While New Delhi is empowering
states to spend more on their own priorities, it is also scaling
back support to some federally sponsored welfare programmes
where the central government gives money to states but with
strict conditions on how it is to be used.
Nevertheless, states will still have an extra $22 billion of
spending power this year. And this doesn't even include the
mining royalties some of them from will soon start receiving
from recently auctioned coal blocks. Indian states will spend 60
percent more this year than the federal government, according to
Credit Suisse. Just five years ago, that gap was 6 percent.
Considering that India's constitution makes the states
responsible for executive action in everything from power and
irrigation to education and healthcare, the shift is overdue.
It's also healthy. A 2013 central bank study found state
expenditure to have a far bigger beneficial impact on growth
than spending by the federal government, which is much more
likely than states to use borrowed funds to make payments. But
borrowing by the government tends to push up interest rates and
reduce private investment and consumption. The net benefit for
the economy is thus smaller when New Delhi is in charge of most
spending decisions.
Restoring the federal balance in resource-sharing is,
therefore, one of the more important achievements of Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's government, which completes its first
year in office next month. Giving states a fatter wallet is also
necessary because they are about to forgo most consumption taxes
from April 2016, when India introduces its federal goods and
services tax. That switch, which will help to usher in a
seamless, nationwide market, requires a quid pro quo.
By passing more tax collection to states, Modi has also
opened up the possibility for a much-needed fiscal boost to GDP.
It would have been almost impossible to dispense a large fiscal
stimulus using the federal government's budget. The central
authorities can only ratchet up spending on rail, roads,
defence, telecommunications and banking. Modi has already
announced large increases in rail and road investment. Telecom
firms are now mostly private, and state-dominated banking needs
less government involvement, not more. Supporting large
defence-related investment is still problematic because of
technology gaps. India's recent order for 36 Rafale fighter jets
came after years of trying to persuade France's Dassault to
manufacture in India. Those negotiations went nowhere, and the
armed forces suffered from having to make do with obsolete,
inadequate equipment. The federal government's ability to prime
the fiscal pump is also limited by its chronic and large
deficit.
By comparison, states are more prudent and can easily do
more with the money they will now get from New Delhi. To see how
greater spending by India's sub-national governments could be an
important catalyst for private investment, consider the
possibility that they spend a part of the windfall on
capitalizing their bankrupt electricity boards. It's an urgent
priority. These state-run electricity buyers lost an estimated
$5 billion last year, most of it in just six states. All of them
pay far higher interest rates than the national average. If an
equity infusion could halve the $3.8 billion in annual interest
that these six utilities currently pay, almost two-fifths of the
commercial losses of India's power business would disappear.
That in turn would make new power plants by private investors
more viable.
Fiscal devolution could also lift public investment. Credit
Suisse equity strategist Neelkanth Mishra cites the example of a
$400 million state-funded project to pump river water to arid
regions of Gujarat using pipelines. Currently, the water flows
via canals, and is exposed to theft and evaporation losses. Not
only will 29 percent of the state's population benefit from more
assured water supply, the young girls who spend large parts of
the day fetching water for their families would be able to go to
school instead.
Projects like these are still the exception. Credit Suisse's
analysis of recently announced state budgets in India shows that
most of the spending plans are heavily tilted toward paying
salaries and pensions of teachers, policemen and health workers.
States are bracing themselves for the wage shock that's going to
hit them after government workers get their once-in-a-decade pay
boost from January 2016.
That could end up disturbing Modi's calculations. If states
shy away from making new capital investments, the economy won't
receive the full advantage from the prime minister's bet on
"cooperative federalism." That would add to pessimism about Modi
not being the pro-business messiah that corporate India had
hoped for. Earnings are still lacklustre, investment impulse is
still weak, and real interest rates are still too high. Rural
incomes have been hurt by Modi's anti-inflation campaign, which
has sharply squeezed the prices the government pays for crops.
Foreign investors, meanwhile, are upset over tax bills on past
profits from buying and selling Indian shares. The opposition
Congress Party is trying to make a political comeback by
mobilizing farmers against acquisition of agricultural land for
large infrastructure projects.
Modi can only hope that the fiscal transfer to states ends
up stimulating more than government servants' wages, and that
sub-national executives line up enough shovel-ready projects to
give growth a push. The sooner the states join the race to write
cheques, the better it will be for both India's economy and its
prime minister's reformist credentials.
