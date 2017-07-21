FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
India considering to change financial year to Jan-Dec: Jaitley
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Power Sector
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
Asia
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 21, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 2 hours ago

India considering to change financial year to Jan-Dec: Jaitley

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: India's Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley attends a seminar with state finance ministers on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues, in Srinagar May 18, 2017.Danish Ismail/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday told lawmakers that the government is considering to change the country's financial year to January-December from April-March.

"The matter of changing financial year is under consideration," Jaitley told lawmakers in a written reply to the lower house of parliament.

He declined to elaborate whether the budget presentation would be advanced to November or December from February 2018.

Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.