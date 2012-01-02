NEW DELHI Jan 2 India's federal budget for 2012/13 ending March will be presented after elections scheduled in five states, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday.

State elections are scheduled between the end of January and early March.

"We have not yet decided the time, but naturally it (the budget) will be after the elections," Mukherjee told reporters.

The annual budget is usually presented on the last working day of February.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)