* Yet to decide on timing for budget - finmin

* Budget could be either on March 14 or 15 - govt source

* Five state elections scheduled between end-Jan and early March (Adds senior government official's quote)

NEW DELHI, Jan 2 India's federal budget for 2012/13 ending March will be presented after elections scheduled in five states, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday.

State elections are scheduled between the end of January and early March.

"We have not yet decided the time, but naturally it (the budget) will be after the elections," Mukherjee told reporters.

The annual budget is usually presented on the last working day of February.

A senior government official, with direct knowledge of the matter, said the budget could be presented in mid-March.

"There are two proposals...the budget could be presented either on March 14 or 15," the official, who declined to be named, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Nigam Prusty; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)