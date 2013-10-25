(Repeats item carried earlier)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI Oct 25 India's finance minister is
finding it harder and harder to meet the government's budget
promises and may sweep as much as $15 billion in subsidy costs
into next year's accounts to ensure he hits fiscal targets ahead
of national elections, ministry officials say.
The finance minister, P. Chidambaram, insists that the
fiscal deficit target of 4.8 percent of GDP for the year to
March 31, 2014, is a red line that will not be breached. The
worst economic downturn since 1991 and a fall in the rupee to a
record low have undermined budget assumptions for some months.
But finance ministry officials said the window to raise
domestic fuel prices sharply, which would cut subsidies, is
closing with state and national elections drawing closer, so
shifting some costs into the 2014/15 budget is inevitable.
"It's a given," said one official, who declined to be
identified.
The worst-case scenario as of now is that $15 billion in
costs will have to be rolled over into next year's budget, the
ministry officials said. This assumes that there will be no
substantial increase in domestic fuel prices to offset the
ballooning subsidies.
By rolling over some costs, Chidambaram can tell voters in
the run up to the elections, which must be held by May, that the
government met its deficit target. But equally, he will be
shackling the next government with costs that could blunt its
ability to stimulate an economic recovery.
"Whatever we need to do, we will do. But the fiscal deficit
target will be met," said a finance ministry official. "No one
should be in doubt about that."
Meeting the target is important also to stave off the ire of
ratings agencies as India's credit status sits just one notch
above junk. A loss of its investment grade rating would probably
increase the government's borrowing costs.
Last year, Chidambaram narrowed the budget deficit by 1
percentage point to 4.9 percent of GDP by pushing nearly $15
billion in subsidy costs into this year's budget and cutting
more than $16 billion in planned spending, two ministry
officials said.
This year, he could rollover a similar amount in subsidies,
the officials said. This will be in addition to spending cuts of
$3.2 billion or more that officials are already predicting for
the year.
The amount will be partly determined by the success of an
auction of telecom spectrum, expected in January. The budget had
pencilled in $2 billion for the sale.
But the most critical factor will be whether Chidambaram can
gather government support to raise domestic fuel prices to
offset ballooning subsidy costs. Some policymakers see that as
politically unpalatable ahead of state elections in December,
leaving a small window after those votes before the country
moves into national elections.
A finance ministry spokesman, D.S. Malik, said it was "too
early to say anything at this stage" on how much the rollover
would be.
Chidambaram had planned to cap the subsidies for the likes
of fuel and food at 2 percent of GDP, or about $38 billion. But
finance ministry officials said it could cost as much as 2.9
percent of GDP, or $55 billion, this fiscal year.
Chidambaram had said earlier this month that the jump in
subsidy spending must be tackled sooner rather than later to
help stabilise an economy shaken this year by the rupee's slump
and a record current account deficit. India imports nearly 80
percent of its oil needs and the rupee drop made government fuel
subsidies more costly.
SOARING SUBSIDY BILL
Finance ministry officials in September called for an
increase in diesel prices of close to 10 percent to offset the
pressure on the subsidy bill.
But Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has shied away from
raising fuel prices for fear it could upset voters and cost his
Congress party the elections.
At the same time, international oil prices have remained
stubbornly high and although the rupee has climbed up from its
record low, it remains historically weak.
A new law to provide cheap grains to millions of people has
increased procurement and storage costs, inflating food
subsidies by around 10 percent. Adding to Chidambaram's
headache, the fertiliser ministry has asked for a 50 percent
hike in its budgeted subsidy.
"The budget will simply collapse, if we continue to provide
subsidies on this scale," said a finance ministry official.
"There is no alternative to a 3-5 rupees increase in diesel
prices."
ASSUMPTIONS
It is not unusual for the government to rollover some costs
into the following year's budget, although they are not publicly
revealed. However, subsidy spending has massively overshot
budgeted estimates for the last three fiscal years forcing up
the amount of cost that the government rolls over.
If the economy was booming, Chidambaram would have easily
absorbed higher subsidy costs. But GDP rose 5 percent in
2012/13, the weakest pace in a decade. Most analysts expect
growth to weaken further this fiscal year, although the budget
assumed a rebound to around 6.5 percent.
Ministry officials say the rollover is the result of India's
cash-basis accounting, in which income is recorded when cash is
received and expenses are recorded when cash is paid out. Many
advanced economies follow accrual accounting, in which income
and expenses are recorded as they occur regardless of whether
cash has actually changed hands.
India's accounting method "never gives you the real picture
of your finances," said Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist at
India Ratings & Research. "You start the year on the back foot
as you have so much backlog to clear."
